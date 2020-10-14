A son, brother, and friend to be proud of. Christopher Paul de Souza Lourenco Smyers not only had a very long name, he was a wonderful, funny, sensible, talented, intelligent, and kind-person. Chris was his dad's buddy from birth, the best son, a father could ask for. Chris was also his mom's pride and joy dedicated to make the world a little bit better just by being himself. He had a great laugh and a magnetic smile that disarmed anyone. You would never see an aggressive side to Chris, he often helped those around him to calm down when agitated. Christopher Paul loved to work out, play cards, watch videos and play games on his phone, and liked adventure movies. His costumes were always well thought out, creative, and amazing because he was very social and enjoyed the comfort of friends more than any other thing. He loved to travel and was able to fulfill at least some of the places he wanted to go. He never abused anyone or anything, he had so many good friends. He was astute and educated with both a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business from the University of Akron. He was one of the hardest workers but never made it to his dream of being a consultant. He thought it was kind of fun to do the impossible and we all hope that he is continuing this mission. Chris has left us having passed away from a sudden illness. He leaves behind his mother, Ivonete Carothers and father, Dr. Mark Smyers; sisters, Calysia (Bryan), Charleen (Don), Cathleen (BJ); niece, Skylar and soon to be niece, Alysia; Uncle, Jeff (Susan) and many other family members. His friends were incredibly numerous but Paul and Katie really stand out. He is survived by so many friends that really made him the wonderful person that he was. Please take this pandemic seriously. So much has been taken from all of us, including Chris who was one of the brightest stars to shine among us. Private family memorial will be held in Texas at a later date.