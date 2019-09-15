|
Christopher R. Reymann Christopher R. Reymann, 53, passed away on September 3, 2019. He was born April 2, 1966 in Akron. Chris is a 1989 graduate of the University of Toledo and 1984 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Toledo. He worked as a videographer at WOIO news in Cleveland for 27 years. He was loved and adored by family, friends and colleagues. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Ann (Hummel) Reymann; his five siblings, Edwin F., Therese (Brian) Kerns, Michael (Diane), Charlotte M., Katherine (Marcel) van den Bogert; nine nieces and nephews, many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Reymann and nephew, Michael Reymann. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friends may call on FRIDAY, SEPT 20 FROM 5-8 P.M. AT HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME, 500 E. EXCHANGE ST., AKRON. Contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. #propsomeoneuptoday
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019