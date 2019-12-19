Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Christopher S. Jenner

Christopher S. Jenner Obituary
KENT -- Christopher S. Jenner, 51, died December 12, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Kent since 2017. Chris had been employed with KDA Manufacturing as a programmer/machinist and enjoyed golf, bonfires and hanging out with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Geraldine Jenner; brother, Tim Jenner; nephew, Eric Jackson. He is survived by brothers, Charlie (Chris), Paul, Jeff (Teresa), James (Tricia) and Scott (Cami) Jenner; sister, Cindy (Willy) Jenner; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Bobby, Justin, Stefanie (Joe), Anthony and several others; great nieces and nephews; Nevaeh, Trenten, Pasleigh, Bryce and many more. He will be greatly missed each and every day. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date and cremation has taken place.(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
