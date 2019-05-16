Chrysanthe Economou



Chrysanthe Economou Taylor died peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. "Chris" Taylor, as she was known to all her friends, leaves great memories and stories.



She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 8, 1925. After high school she worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where she met the love of her life Charles W. "Red" Taylor, Jr. They were both avid golfers, bridge players, and members of Firestone Country Club, Medina Country Club, and Fairlawn Country Club.



Chris was a long-time prominent Akron area realtor who began her career in 1965 with Goges Realty and later worked for Marting Realty, Smyth Cramer, and Howard Hanna. She was a lifetime member of the Akron Area Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. In 2005 she received the designation of Realtor Emeritus from the National Association of Realtors marking 40 years of service. She was a regular member of the Sales Achievement Society of the Akron Area Board of Realtors and a consistent winner of the Ohio Association of Realtors President's Sales Club award. She retired from real estate in 2012.



She is survived by children, Charles W. Taylor III (Debra), Stephanie Taylor (Rick), and Brad Taylor (Suzanne); grandchildren, Chad Taylor (Chelsea) and Kristin Wenger (Tyler), Zachary Taylor and Maxine Taylor, and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 10 a.m. MONDAY at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, with the Reverend Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. Interment is at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., from 4 to 6 p.m. SUNDAY. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , Westminster Presbyterian Church, or a .