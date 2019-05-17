|
Chrysanthe Economou
Taylor
Chrysanthe Economou Taylor died peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. "Chris" Taylor, as she was known to all her friends, leaves great memories and stories.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. MONDAY at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, with the Reverend Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. Interment is at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., from 4 to 6 p.m. SUNDAY. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , Westminster Presbyterian Church, or a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2019