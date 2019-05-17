Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1250 W. Exchange St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Chrysanthe Economou Taylor

Chrysanthe Economou Taylor Obituary
Chrysanthe Economou

Taylor

Chrysanthe Economou Taylor died peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. "Chris" Taylor, as she was known to all her friends, leaves great memories and stories.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. MONDAY at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, with the Reverend Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. Interment is at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., from 4 to 6 p.m. SUNDAY. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , Westminster Presbyterian Church, or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2019
