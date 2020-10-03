Chuck M. Misja, MD, 47, from Hudson and then Dayton, Ohio, went to be home with the Lord September 24, 2020. Chuck is survived by wife Svetlana, stepdaughters Yanna and Maia, all from Dayton; his loving parents Dr. Chuck and Jackie Misja (Hudson), brother Dr. Matt and Heather Misja (Colorado Springs, CO), and sister Jeanette and Dr. Dave Keith (Uniontown, Ohio). Nieces and nephews include Noah Yingling (USMC, AZ), Abby Yingling (USAF, TX), and Anna Yingling (Uniontown, OH); and Sarah, Rachel, Matthew and Peter Misja of Colorado Springs. Chuck had many aunts, uncles and cousins. "Doc" was well known for using his knowledge, skills and immense personal charisma as a physician to help improve the lives of his patients and those who worked with him. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved to play the host and used his zany sense of humor to make others laugh and feel at home. Chuck's generosity of time and spirit towards those around him knew no bounds. His passing is a great loss for all of us. "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." John 14:27 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for the Journey, PO Box 30045 Middleburg Height, OH 44130. This is a ministry that Chuck participated in and was passionate about.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store