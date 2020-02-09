|
CALDWELL -- Chuck Woodring, age 83, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his son's residence in Seville, following a short battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Chuck was born on July 22, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mildred (Glassco) Woodring, graduated from East High School in Cleveland with the class of 1955, and served as a Petty Officer in the United States Navy following the Korean War. He married Maggie Mobley on November 17, 1960, in Monroe, Michigan, and they have been happily married for the last 59 years. He worked as an Electrician for Harris Graphics for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He also obtained his license to sell guns and did that on the side for over 20 years. Chuck was a member of Caldwell Moose Lodge. He loved hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed his fishing trips to Lake Erie and Canada. He also enjoyed guns, farming, gambling at the casinos, and traveling with his wife to visit family. Surviving are his wife, Maggie Woodring; son, Chuck Woodring of Seville; three granddaughters, Carrie (Joseph) Shannon of Tallmadge, Carlene Woodring of West Salem, Christina Woodring of Tallmadge; two great grandchildren, Emmalee and Ryan Shannon; numerous special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Susan Woodring; and his two sisters, Hazel and Donna. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, with Pastor Don Bolich officiating. Please meet at the funeral home by 12:45 p.m. and we will process to the cemetery together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's website at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020