Cinda N.
(Culver) Watson
Cinda Watson, 80, of Kenmore, passed away on July 28, 2019.
She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1956 and from The University Of Akron in 1960. She was active in her sorority, Theta Upsilon. A long time member of High Street Christian Church, she retired from the Akron Public Schools where she taught at Guinther Elementary for many years.
Cinda was preceded by her parents, Charles R. and Edna (Herwick) Culver; beloved brothers, Charles R. Culver, Jr., Jere A. Culver and H. Randall Culver. She is survived by her beloved brother, David (Dolores) Culver; sister-in-law, Shirley Culver; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a committal service at Greenlawn Memorial Park (2580 Romig Rd.), at the Ivy Chapel at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019