Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:15 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park the Ivy Chapel
2580 Romig Rd.
Cinda Watson Obituary
Cinda N.

(Culver) Watson

Cinda Watson, 80, of Kenmore, passed away on July 28, 2019.

She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1956 and from The University Of Akron in 1960 where she was also a member of the sorority Theta Upsilon. It was her friendship and match-making with sorority sisters Dolores and Mary Ann Semester that resulted in the marriages to two of her brothers, David and Charles (Ridge). A devout Christian, Cinda was a long time member of High St. Christian Church. She retired from the Akron Public Schools where she taught at Guinther Elementary for many years. She loved animals, but had an affinity for cats. The many pets she had through the years brought her great joy. Cinda was preceded in death by her parents Charles R. and Edna (Herwick) Culver, beloved brothers Charles R. Culver, Jr., Jere A. Culver and H. Randall Culver. She is survived by her beloved brother David (Dolores) Culver, sister-in-law Shirley Culver, many nieces & nephews.

There will be a committal service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, (2580 Romig Rd.) at the Ivy Chapel Thursday at 1:15 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
