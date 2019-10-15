Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for CIndy Galloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CIndy Ann Galloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CIndy Ann Galloway Obituary
Cindy Ann Galloway (Hollifield) Cindy Ann Galloway, 62, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A life resident of Barberton, she graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1975 and was a member of Portage Lakes Eagles. Preceded in death by her brother, Jay Hollifield (7/5/2019); parents, Cecil and Myra Hollifield; sister-in-law, Linda Hollifield (9/12/2018) and aunt, Louise Spurlock; Cindy is survived by her sister, Sandra Gid; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Becky, Daniel, Stacy and Brad; three great-nieces and five great-nephews; along with cousin, Kathy Roppolo. Following her wishes there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In helping to save other's lives, Cindy was a donor to Lifebanc. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CIndy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now