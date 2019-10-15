|
Cindy Ann Galloway (Hollifield) Cindy Ann Galloway, 62, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A life resident of Barberton, she graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1975 and was a member of Portage Lakes Eagles. Preceded in death by her brother, Jay Hollifield (7/5/2019); parents, Cecil and Myra Hollifield; sister-in-law, Linda Hollifield (9/12/2018) and aunt, Louise Spurlock; Cindy is survived by her sister, Sandra Gid; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Becky, Daniel, Stacy and Brad; three great-nieces and five great-nephews; along with cousin, Kathy Roppolo. Following her wishes there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In helping to save other's lives, Cindy was a donor to Lifebanc. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019