|
|
Cynthia J. "Cindy" (nee Coughlin) Crawford, 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior February 13, 2020. Services will be held 10 a.m. SATURDAY at The Chapel, with Rev. Isaac Van Epps officiating. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorials may be made to The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, and read the complete obituary, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020