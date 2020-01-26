|
) Cindy L. Downing, age 51, passed away on January 23, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born June 14, 1968 in Barberton. Cindy grew up in Doylestown and had lived in Jackson Twp. For the past 15 years with her husband, Walter and daughter, Lauren Downing. She was a member of Real Hope Church where she was active in Bible study and woman's group. She loved to craft and was the rainbow and sunshine in the lives of her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking and watching her daughter, Lauren's sports. Cindy was an amazing care giver to family and also professionally. She loved her animals, her cat Zeus and dog Blossom. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Walter T. Downing; daughter, Lauren; her mother, Beverly (Busson) Lindner; her Aunt Barb North; sister, Laura Porpora and her family; and Walter's children, Timothy J. Downing and Kristen R. Triner; a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home-Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 A.M. Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Pastor Jamie Walters will officiate. There will be visitation at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Hope Church Outreach Ministries. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger.com. Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020