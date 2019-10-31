|
Cindy Lee Powell, 54, passed away October 24, 2019. Cindy was born in Akron, Ohio and grew up in Northampton Township. A 1983 graduate of Woodridge High School, Cindy spent most of her life as a Cuyahoga Falls resident. She was recruited by numerous employers for her kind, charming nature and contagious smile. She found the perfect fit with Falls Family Practice, working there for over 11 years. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Daniel L. Powell Jr.; mother, Edith M. Powell; brother, Daniel L. Powell; and sister, Debbie S. Powell. She is survived by her sons, Justin P. (Emily) May of Shaker Heights, Matthew S. May of Cuyahoga Falls, and Casey J. May of Akron; her sisters, Vicki L. (Kim) Link of Norton, and Connie G. Powell of State College, Pa.; her grandson Matthew May; nieces and nephews, Michael and Melissa Link, Kelly (Anthony) Seamon; and many beloved friends. Cremation has taken place and ashes have been blessed by Rev. Stephanie Crossland at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of funeral services, Cindy requested a beach-themed celebration of life be held where family and friends can visit together. Please join us at the Moose Lodge 918, 4444 State Road, Peninsula, OH on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Falls Cancer Club, Inc. P.O. Box 3244 Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223, in honor of the great support they provided to Cindy and countless others.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019