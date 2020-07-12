) Connel It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandmother Cindy Connel on May 12,2020. She was born on December 4th 1950 and resided in Cuyahoga Falls her entire life. Gone before were her parents, Betty (Fultz) and Harold Farris and husband, Chuck Connel. Her memory will live in the hearts of daughters, Amy (Evan) Law-Taylor, Erin (Michael) Gillette; sister, Jennifer (Arthur) Romanski; brothers, Joe (Cindy) and John (Marlilyn Farris; grandaughter, Grace Gillette; grandson, Michael Gillette and 5 step-grandchildren. Our family held a private service due to Covid19 virus. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be sent to St. Jude in Cindy's honor. A charity she loved and supported.







