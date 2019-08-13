|
|
Cindy (Pepsi) Smith Cindy (Pepsi) Smith was born in October 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Mary Lou Maple and Guy (Coke) Cola. (Pepsi) graduated Roseville high school in 1962. In 1970 Cynthia Smith received her associate's degree from Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan. She had a son, Guy Smith and daughters, Donnette Smith and Kristi Atwood with Jim Smith and sons-in-law, Ramon Landicho and Robert Atwood. Cindy had a sister Sandra Galoforo, half-brother, Joseph Ochap; her grandchildren, Haley Atwood, and Shannon Atwood, Hadden Atwood, Chelsea Smith and Anthony Smith. Cindy enjoyed volunteering at The Akron Food Bank and Tallmadge Library. She had group interest and friends at C.O.D.A., RAP and traveling with Prime timers. She loved dancing and concerts.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019