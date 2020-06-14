Cindy Wine
Cindy Wine, 63, passed away June 9, 2020 in Tallmadge. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. Cindy was retired as a Supervisor at Allstate. She loved her grandkids, playing cards and being around her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Dolores Wine. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Carly (John, Jr.) Keen; grandchildren, John Keen III, Isaac Keen; sister, Dee (Dan) Vagase, brothers, Art and Bill Wine; nieces, Mindy, Nikki, Mekayla, Abbey, Rachel; nephew, Chuck (CK). Private services will be at the convenience of the family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
