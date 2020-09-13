1/2
Cindy Wolcott
) Cindy Wolcott (nee Cutler), 80, passed away on September 9, 2020. She grew up in West Akron, graduating from Old Trail School. Following in the footsteps of her mother and aunt, she attended Smith College, earning a degree in sociology. She came home and worked at the Akron Dime Bank, where she met Frank Wolcott, the manager of the bookkeeping department. They married and spent the next 51 years together. Cindy enjoyed needle crafts and calligraphy, filling their home with beautiful art. A dedicated gardener, she could identify any plant she saw. An avid swimmer, she swam from one end of the summer to the other. A book was always in her hand and a Yorkshire terrier was always at her side. Cindy leaves sons, Stephen and David; daughters-in-law, Sonja and Elizabeth; granddaughters, Eleanor and Hadassah; and several nieces and nephews. The family looks forward to the day in the post-COVID future when we can all gather together and celebrate her memory. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the ASPCA or to First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
