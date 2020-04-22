|
|
Ciro Scaglione, 75, of Akron passed away on April 19, 2020. Ciro was born on August 28, 1944 in San Fratello, Italy, to the late Marianna and Alfred Scaglione. He immigrated to the United States in 1964. In 1967, he married Anna Vasi in Italy, and the young couple returned to Akron where they settled and started a family. At the age of sixteen, Ciro traveled to Rome where he studied to become a master tailor. Upon arriving in Akron, he began his long career as a tailor working for O'Neil's department store, which would eventually become Kaufmann's, retiring in 1995. Ciro and his wife then opened their own tailoring business, Ciro and Anna's Alterations, where he worked up until the time of his passing. Ciro took great pride in his work and devoted his career to making people look their best. Countless business meetings, weddings, proms, and many other special occasions were made perfect by Ciro. He truly lived the American dream, building a successful business and life, while never forgetting his Italian heritage. Ciro's greatest passion in life was his family. He adored his grandchildren and was so proud to be their "Nonno." He cheered them on when they played sports, encouraged them to always do their best, and showered them with love and affection. He was a faithful member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Kenmore Italian Civic Club. Ciro is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna; daughter, Marianna (John) DiGiacomo of Green; son, Alfred (Michele) Scaglione of Green; daughter, Rosalia (Antonio) Matos of Tallmadge, and grandchildren, Vince, Joey, and Anthony DiGiacomo, Giulia and Gillian Scaglione, Cirina and Gianna Matos. He also leaves behind sister, Bettina (Lucio) Mazzeo of San Fratello; sister-in-law, Rosalia (Gianni) Todaro of San Fratello; many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful physicians, therapists, and nurses at Summa Rehab Hospital for their exceptional care. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Since we can not be together at this time, please remember Ciro with a rosary in his name on Friday, April 24th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ciro's memory to https://www2.heart. org/rite/S PageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html or St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020