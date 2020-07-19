Clay Hill, 80, of Coventry Township passed away July 17, 2020. He was born July 12, 1940 in Elba, Alabama to the late Dewey and Boyce Hill. High school sports led him to go onto Michigan State to play football, returning to Ohio to join the Canton Bulldogs, the Philadelphia Bulldogs and the Akron Vulcans. Clay enjoyed coaching his sons and later attending all his grandkids games. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and golfing. Clay was an amazing father, grandfather and husband. Our memories will be in our hearts forever. Besides his parents; Clay was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda; brother, James and sister, Melba Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diana; son, Michael; daughter, Colleen Kiedrawski; stepson, Jimmy (Christy Hicks) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clay's name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. If you are sick or cannot attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
