Claire Ellen McMullen
1940 - 2020
On September 4, 2020, Claire Ellen McMullen Postal passed away at her home surrounded by her precious daughter, Kelli Rene Postal and grandson, Shae Park; Fred McMullen, Snook Russell (Dave), Mandy Gillis (Butch), Lou Hause (Ralph), Kim McKinney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil, and parents, Andy and Louise McMullen. Claire will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Karen; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was born on August 14, 1940 and attended Randolph High School where she maintained a 60 year friendship traveling and playing cards with the "Fabulous Five". She loved her church and caring for any animal that crossed her yard especially her family of cats. She also created and operated a successful catering business. At Claire's request there will be no calling hours and cremation has taken place. Arrangments entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-438-1745.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

