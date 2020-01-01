|
Clanton D. Ashmore, 86, passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Carrollton, Georgia, Clanton had lived in Tallmadge since 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1995 from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company with 43 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Clanton enjoyed woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ida; son, David Scott; his parents, and his sisters. Clanton is survived by his sons, Mark S. (Spring) Ashmore of Marlboro, Peter "Lance" (Pamela) Ashmore of Cygnet, OH and Patrick A. Ashmore of Akron; grandchildren, Steven, Nicholas, Daniel, Andrew, Rebekah, Mackenzie, and Matthew. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Procession to form at church. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the , 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020