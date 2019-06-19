In Loving Memory



Clara B.



(Carpenter) Snedegar



Clara B. (Carpenter) Snedegar passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters and son-in-law June 12, 2019. She was 90 years old. Clara was born on April 23, 1929 in Bernard's Town, West Virginia, to the late William and Dacie (Armentrout) Carpenter.



Clara moved to Akron, Ohio in 1952 with her husband, Lexy and daughter, Sheila. She lived there for eight years before moving to Cuyahoga Falls. Clara has lived in Norton since 2015.



Clara was a homemaker always putting her family first. Many cherished memories of our Mom, Grammy and Gram-Gram will be treasured for years to come. Always classy, she had a flair for style and cute shoes. Whether it was taking trips in the RV, enjoying family reunions on Point Mountain, or jitter bugging with Lexy on the dance floor. Clara loved spending time and laughing with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lexy G. Snedegar September 12, 2017; her sister, Mary (Midge) Utt; brothers, Ted (Dink), James, Johnnie and Cofer Carpenter.



Clara is survived by daughters, Sheila (John) Paolucci and Dian (De-De) Cramer of Norton, Ohio; granddaughters, Lisa (Michael) Littlejohn, Lori (Jack) Davenport, and Brittany (Josh) Manning; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Max, Ariel and Julia; along with sister-in-law, Bonnie (Casto) Carpenter and many special nieces and nephews.



The family will be forever grateful for the support, care and compassion provided by Jen and Genel from ClearPath hospice care.



Cremation has taken place and there will be a private service at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



Memorials in Clara's name may be made to: ClearPath Home Health & Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Parkway, Akron, OH 44311