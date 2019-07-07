Home

Clara Ciston

Clara "Syble" (Rich) Ciston

Clara "Syble" (Rich) Ciston, age 90, passed away May 23, 2019 in Stow, Ohio. She was born January 15, 1929 in Moss, Tenn. to the late James Lester and Eva Jewell (Huffines) Rich.

She leaves behind her sister, Joanna Coonrod; brother, James Kuell Rich; children, Lori Bogard, Linda Ciston, Bob Ciston and Lili Breyer; grandchildren, Charlie Bogard, Britney Bogard, Pete Breyer, Sean Jones and Erin Roesch; great-grandchildren, Jordon, Christopher and Bella; great-great-grandchild, Gianni and several nieces and nephews.

A service Celebrating Syble's Life will be held July 27th at 1:00 pm at the Unity of Light Church, 503 Northwest Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Flowers can be sent to the church. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
