Clara Elizabeth Gillen, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 16, 2020. Clara was born on February 27, 1927 in Marion, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late William and Cecelia (Schnautz) Hirneise. Clara married her husband, Donald J. Gillen on May 26, 1951. Together they raised their family and made a home in Cuyahoga Falls, where Clara lived for 65 years. Prior to having children, Clara worked at Western Union in Marion, Ohio. She was an active and long-time member and volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Clara will be remembered as being devoted to her family and her faith. In addition to her parents and husband, Donald; Clara was preceded in death by her sister, Elinor (John) Deffenbaugh; brothers, Harold (Catherine), Richard (Laura), Edward (Betty), and Gerald (Betty) Hirneise; first born and beloved daughter, Ann Marie Steen; cherished grandson, Nathan Steen, and son-in-law, Robert Pyke, Jr. Clara will be dearly missed by her children, James Gillen, Mary Ellen Pyke, and Maureen (David) Parry; son-in-law, Steven Steen; grandchildren, Meredith (Adib) Dixon and Elizabeth Steen, Kristen and Jessica Gillen, Rama (fiance John Stiles) and Joseph Pyke, Joshua and Grace Ann Parry; special friend "Lady Pug", her faithful canine companion, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH and she will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Summa Home Care team for their exceptional care. To view the tribute video or share a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.