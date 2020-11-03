1/1
Clara Irene Allen
1935 - 2020
Together Again Clara Irene Allen was greeted by her loving husband, Duane, October 31, 2020, as they now walk hand in hand in paradise. Born April 19, 1935 in Spencer, West Virginia, daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Price West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dayton, Junior, Otis, Oshel, Joe, and Buell. Irene was a very special person with a heart of gold. Her kindness was the passport that opened doors, molded friendships, and made the world a better and brighter place. Irene will be remembered always by those who survive; sisters, Freda Scott, Jewell (Frank) Boggs, all of Spencer, West Virginia, Ruth Ray of Ripley, West Virginia, Alice (Gerald) Harper of Falling Rock, West Virginia, Ginny (Darrell) Raines of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and Marie (Dave) Starcher of Morehead, Kentucky; brother, Earl West of Cottageville, West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Irene West of West Virginia and Karen West of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m, at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, Memorial Contributions may be made to Uniontown Chapel of Faith, 13141 Church Avenue, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. The family would like to thank the staff of Danbury Woods of Cuyahoga Falls and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Because we are experiencing unusual times, we kindly remind everyone the importance of respecting others by wearing a mask or facial covering and maintaining social distancing. To send your prayers, express your sympathies, and share a memory, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
NOV
5
Service
01:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
