) Clara May (Povlacs) Whitsett was called home to be with her Lord on May 10, 2020 at her home in Doylestown. Clara was born in Akron, OH, and lived all her life in the Akron area. She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible classes, served on the school board of Zion Christian School as well as several other boards and committees. The driving force in her life was her strong faith in our Savior Jesus Christ. She was employed by Western Union for several years and after a time of homemaking went back into the work force for another 33 years, with ComCoc, Inc. Uniontown, OH. She enjoyed hiking and birding with her husband, "Bud" on area trails; she loved her grand and great-grandchildren and was an avid reader. Watercolor painting was her favorite hobby. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, C.H. "Bud" Whitsett; her parents, Lawrence and Lena Povlacs; her siblings, Patricia Grubbs of Thomaston, GA, Sandra Kemp of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Larry Povlacs of Dothan, AL, and Phyllis Kenreich of Tallmadge, OH. She is survived by her sons, Mark D. (Margaret) of Goshen, KY, Kevin J. (Diane) of Doylestown, OH, and Timothy A. (Teri) of Rogers City, MI; ten grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (John) Lunde of Lincoln, NE, and sister-in-law, Betty Povlacs of Dothan, AL. Funeral services will held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High St., Akron, OH 44308, where friends may call one hour prior to service time. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Lord's Pantry, 139 S. High St., Akron 44308 or to InterServe USA, P.O. Box 418 Upper Darby, PA 19082-0418, reference account: Dr. Rebecca Eiwen.