TOGETHER AGAIN STOW -- Clara Younce, age 83, passed away peacefully due to heart failure on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was a resident of Kensington of Aurora nursing home for the past three years. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at Kensington who gave such loving and amazing care to our Mom. She was born in Glen Fork, West Virginia to Lawrence and Nola Sanders. Clara was the fourth of nine children. She was married in 1954 to George Younce, bass vocalist of The Cathedral Quartet. In 1964 they moved to Stow, Ohio where they lived for 51 years and raised five children. Clara loved her role as homemaker and kept the home fires burning while her husband was on the road performing. She was first and foremost a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and was very proud of her three grandchildren. She was a shy and private person but loved to laugh. She loved working crossword puzzles and word finds. She enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was a dog lover, her favorite breed being Yorkshire Terriers, in which she had three down through the years. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, George Younce; daughters, Dana Younce Willis and Tara Younce; brother, Glenn Sanders and sister, June Shumate. Clara is survived by daughters, Gina (Rick) Eroskey, Lisa (Ernie) Haase; son, George (Terri) Younce; grandchildren, Morgan, Christian and Laci; sisters, Edna Biggs, Jacqueline Vall, Patricia Kritzer; brothers, Raymond Sanders, Jackie Sanders and David Sanders. Due to the current constrictions, a private family service was held at Redmon Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)