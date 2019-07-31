|
Clare Anne Simmonds
HUDSON -- Clare Anne Simmonds, 61, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Maracaibo, Republic of Venezuela, she was on staff with Hudson City Schools for 20 years.
Clare was a beloved teacher at East Woods Elementary and worked as an inclusion teacher serving special education students. Clare was a member of Christ Community Chapel where she served many years as a teacher for the At His Table Special Needs Ministry. She was an avid swimmer and kayaker, and enjoyed outdoor activities during every season. Cleveland Symphony Orchestra concerts at Blossom Music Center were a summer highlight with family and friends. Clare received her undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and her Master's Degree from Mary Grove College. In 2018 she was a recipient of the East Woods Elementary School Distinguished Staff Award.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan; brother, Carl Kusch, and wife Vickie; daughter, Ashley and husband, Michael Billman; granddaughter, Hannah and the anticipated arrival of her brother/sister; son, Matthew Simmonds, wife Laura, and grandchildren, Elaine, Clara and Dean; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236 Sunday, August 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. and also Monday, August 5th from 10 to 11 a.m. A celebration of Clare's life will be held Monday, August 5th at 11 a.m. also at Christ Community Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Cancer Research Fund, https://childrenscancer.org, 7301 Ohms Lane, Suite 355, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019