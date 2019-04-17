|
|
Clarence C. Cogar
Clarence Cloman Cogar, 96, of Barberton, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Thursday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion #170 and the VFW #1089 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Clarence. Condolences and memories can be shared with Clarence's family at the funeral home website.
330-644-0024
Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019