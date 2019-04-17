Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE COGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE C. COGAR


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CLARENCE C. COGAR Obituary
Clarence C. Cogar

Clarence Cloman Cogar, 96, of Barberton, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Thursday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion #170 and the VFW #1089 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Clarence. Condolences and memories can be shared with Clarence's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now