TOGETHER AGAIN Clarence Charles Cunningham, 94, of Barberton went peacefully to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020, surrounded by the family he so adored. Clarence will always be remembered as a man devoted to his family. He was a good and loving son to his mom and dad. After returning home from the Navy, he worked in the family business, F. Cunningham and Sons Flooring for 50 years until his retirement in 1991. Clarence married his wife, Betty, in 1947. They raised their two boys, and were always dedicated to one another and family. He loved having the entire family together under his roof at every opportunity he could, especially the holidays. The get togethers will be fondly remembered by all who attended. Clarence had many different types of families. He loved his church where he was a charter member serving the Lord with his church family since 1956. He loved bowling, golf, his cabin, and trips to Disney World with his family. He was always surrounded by friends and family as he took part in each activity and they were all like extended family to him. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 52 years; brothers, Floyd and Rich; and sister, Mary Jean. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Lee) Cunningham, David (Leslie) Cunningham; grandchildren, Scott, Tony, and Thomas; and five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patsy Cunningham and Elsie Gilchrist; and brother-in-law, Vern SirLouis. The family would like to thank Dr. Valore and her staff for their great care of Clarence and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion in caring for him. A private family service will be held with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A livestream of the service can be viewed at https://bit.ly/CunninghamFuneral on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to Crossroads Hospice (https://crhcf.org/donate, Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th St. Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74146) in memory of Clarence; and sign the online guest book at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.