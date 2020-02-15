|
Clarence L. Azar passed away on February 10, 2020 after a long illness. Born October 2, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, he was a lifelong resident, graduating from Central High School in 1950. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army (1951-1953) in Germany. He retired from the Akron Beacon Journal after 37 years in the advertising department. Clarence was an active member of his community. Wherever he went, people knew him. He was a member of St. Joseph Melkite Church and served on the boards of the and Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Center. As a season ticket holder, Clarence loved attending Cleveland Indians baseball games and University of Akron basketball games, often inviting family and friends to join him. And he loved vacationing in Pompano Beach, Florida and Las Vegas. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Montrose, Heatherwood Hall, where he spent his last years, and to the Brookdale Hospice staff, for their loving care. He often commented, "The service here is excellent. I have great people taking care of me." Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph; brothers, Ernest Sr., Phillip, and Fred E. Sr.; sisters, Margaret Loughry, Agnes Mumper, Julia (Judy) Thomas, Bernice Azar, and Freyda Androsky; he is survived by dear friend, Patricia Mayer; sister, Dorothy Valenza (Wheeling, IL); and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews who loved him. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17th, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family suggests memorial donations be made to the , or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020