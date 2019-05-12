Services Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd The Villages , FL 32159 (352) 753-8353 Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Berry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence L. Berry

Obituary Flowers Clarence L. Berry



Clarence L. Berry of The Villages, Fla., died peacefully on May 6, following an extended illness. He was eighty-nine years old.



Clarence was born in Akron, Ohio on November 6, 1929 to Clarence and Fanny (Taylor) Berry. He grew up in Akron as the youngest of four children. Being the son of deaf mutes, he had a lifelong understanding of the deaf community. After joining the army at age seventeen and serving in Panama, he returned to complete high school and to begin his college education.



Professionally, Clarence held positions in the food industry, including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Arby's and self-employment. He was proud of his long working relationship with Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken.



Clarence was devoted to his alma mater, East High School, in Akron. He was recognized in the East High Hall of Fame for the many hours he spent mobilizing its alumni association and organizing a database of graduates.



Known for his outgoing personality, Clarence made friends easily. In later life, his personal relationship with Christ was an important focus. He was a member of Fairway Christian Church and The Chapel, Akron, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife, Faye Blair; and is remembered as a loving father to his five daughters, (Anita Bayne, Lynn Bartlett, Amy Crotty, Carol Bentley and Tina Berry) and one son, (Jay Berry). In addition, he leaves nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



The family is grateful to the staffs of Harbor Chase (Wildwood) and Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care (The Villages) for their loving care and support during Clarence's illness.



A memorial service will be held on May 23 at Fairway Christian Church, The Villages, Fla. Interment is at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiers-baxley.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries