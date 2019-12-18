|
Supt. Clarence Lee Jackson, Sr. passed away December 16, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, 980 Rhodes Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop Edward T. Cook, eulogizing. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. He will be lying in state on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. The visitation will also be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ. Condolences may be sent to 75 Parker Ln, Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019