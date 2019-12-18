Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ
980 Rhodes Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ
980 Rhodes Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Lee Jackson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Lee Jackson Sr. Obituary
Supt. Clarence Lee Jackson, Sr. passed away December 16, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, 980 Rhodes Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop Edward T. Cook, eulogizing. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. He will be lying in state on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. The visitation will also be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greater Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ. Condolences may be sent to 75 Parker Ln, Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -