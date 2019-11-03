Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence N. Anderson

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Clarence N. Anderson, 88, passed away October 31, 2019. He was born in Parkersburg, W. Va. and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 43 years. Clarence was an avid oil painter, who also enjoyed playing guitar and bird watching. Preceded in death by his wife, Eula Marie and seven siblings; he is survived by his daughter, Sherry Boggs and grandson, Benjamin (Salma Benhaida) Boggs. Cremation has taken place and memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the , 525 North Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
