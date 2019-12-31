Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
More Obituaries for Clarence Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence R. Hanna


1931 - 2019
Clarence R. Hanna Obituary
SMITHVILLE -- Clarence R. "Dick" Hanna 88, of Smithville, passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 11, 1931 to the late Clarence and Imagene (Burnam) Hanna. Dick was formerly of Granger, Ohio. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his sons, Ray, Mark, Don and Daniel Hanna. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet (Briggs) Hanna; son, Paul Hanna; and daughter, Patricia (Richard) Hendershot. There are three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH, where services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
