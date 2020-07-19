1/1
Clarence Towns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Together Again On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Clarence Towns a loving grandfather and father of four passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 80. Originally from Jennifer, Alabama he moved to Ohio to join the Bricklayers Union. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Levon Towns and daughters, Angela Towns and Cynthia Drushal, he is survived by his daughter, Victoria Towns and son, Christopher Davis; a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Homegoing Service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11 until 11:30 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH and Graveside service will immediately follow at Glendale Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved