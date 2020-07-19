Together Again On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Clarence Towns a loving grandfather and father of four passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 80. Originally from Jennifer, Alabama he moved to Ohio to join the Bricklayers Union. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Levon Towns and daughters, Angela Towns and Cynthia Drushal, he is survived by his daughter, Victoria Towns and son, Christopher Davis; a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Homegoing Service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11 until 11:30 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH and Graveside service will immediately follow at Glendale Cemetery.