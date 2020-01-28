|
|
Clarence W. Graham Jr. "Rock" passed away January 24, 2020 after a long illness. In his early years, Rock was one of the star football players for Greensburg High School. Along with his brother, George, they took their football skills and started the Greensburg Peewee football league in 1958. In addition to football, he loved to golf and bowl, helping many people to improve their games. Clarence was also the ultimate handyman being able to build and fix anything, and enjoyed working in his beautiful yard. He began his career as a car salesman working his way up to finance manager and then to general manager. After retiring, he worked part time for a golf course. Clarence proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Pat. Together they had 3 children, Mitchell (Lyn) Graham, Michele (Frank) Dittig, Mark (Michelle) Graham; 6 grandchildren, Rachel, Dana, Tyler, Anna-Bridgette, Eric, Kateland; 2 great-grandsons, Everett and Arlo; and a great-granddaughter on the way. He also leaves behind siblings, Betty Nevel, Ruth Baldwin (deceased), George Graham (Kerrol deceased), Paul Graham (deceased) (Carolyn), Tim Graham (Beth), and Vicki Evans; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence W. Graham Sr. and Edith Graham. Visitation 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Bath Manor for their exceptional and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bath Manor, 2330 Smith Rd., Akron OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020