Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence W. "Rock" Graham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence W. "Rock" Graham Jr. Obituary
Clarence W. Graham Jr. "Rock" passed away January 24, 2020 after a long illness. In his early years, Rock was one of the star football players for Greensburg High School. Along with his brother, George, they took their football skills and started the Greensburg Peewee football league in 1958. In addition to football, he loved to golf and bowl, helping many people to improve their games. Clarence was also the ultimate handyman being able to build and fix anything, and enjoyed working in his beautiful yard. He began his career as a car salesman working his way up to finance manager and then to general manager. After retiring, he worked part time for a golf course. Clarence proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Pat. Together they had 3 children, Mitchell (Lyn) Graham, Michele (Frank) Dittig, Mark (Michelle) Graham; 6 grandchildren, Rachel, Dana, Tyler, Anna-Bridgette, Eric, Kateland; 2 great-grandsons, Everett and Arlo; and a great-granddaughter on the way. He also leaves behind siblings, Betty Nevel, Ruth Baldwin (deceased), George Graham (Kerrol deceased), Paul Graham (deceased) (Carolyn), Tim Graham (Beth), and Vicki Evans; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence W. Graham Sr. and Edith Graham. Visitation 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Bath Manor for their exceptional and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bath Manor, 2330 Smith Rd., Akron OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now