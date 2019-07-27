|
|
Clarice A. Mills
HARTVILLE -- Clarice A. Mills, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 25, 2019.
Born in Barberton on July 13, 1934 to the late Carl and Theresa Omrein, Clarice grew up in Barberton, graduated from Garfield High School, and was a resident of Green for over 40 years. She worked for Sunray Realty Co. as a Realtor and at the Kuner Apple Orchard in Green for over 30 years. She was a founding member of the Nativity of The Lord Catholic Church in Springfield and was a part of the original committee that began the church Spaghetti Dinner. She was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, George. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Debbie) Mills and Lori (Larry) Cook; grandson, Andrew (Kylie) Mills; brothers-in-law, Rev. John (Carol) and Rev. Charles (Judy) Mills.
Clarice's family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the caring staff at the Homestead at Gentlebrook and at the Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the compassionate and loving care given to Clarice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 29, at 11 am at the Nativity of The Lord Catholic Church 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Clarice's memory to Nativity of our Lord Church. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019