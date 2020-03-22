|
|
Clarice Whitener died, 93, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. Clarice was born October 14, 1926 in Mt. Morris Pa. to Harold and Flora (Thomas) Snyder and had been an Akron area resident most of her life. She was a realtor with Century 21 and a member of Firestone Park Baptist Church. She is predeceased by beloved husband, Olen and her beautiful daughter, Rebecca Whitener Waak. Clarice is also survived by daughters, Toni (Jim) Lowe and Judith (Chuck) Wille; grandchildren: Rebecca (Tony) Lanese, Benjamin (Kate) Wille, Jennifer (Kevin) Bradley, Michael (Jessica) Lowe, and Olen Waak; great-grand children, Chelsea, Vincent, and Nicholas Lanese and Brooklynn, Kennedy and Michael James Lowe and Gemma Wille. Clarice will be inurned next to her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 27, 2020