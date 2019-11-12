|
|
Clarinda J. O'Brien, 92, passed away November 9, 2019. She was born December 6, 1926 in Bolair, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Albert and Cora Morris. Clarinda will always be remembered as a strong willed woman who loved her family. She was fond of animals, and enjoyed crocheting and gardening. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Betty James. Clarinda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John O'Brien; sons, Charles (Janet) Jones and Frank (Judy) Jones; daughter, Tammie Molnar; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Buck (Carol) Morris; and sister, Edith (Jim) Jorgensen. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the at Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019