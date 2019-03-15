|
|
Claude
"Skeeter" B. Adams III
Claude "Skeeter" B. Adams III, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He was a resident of Peninsula most of his life, living the last four years in Norton. Skeeter was employed by JR Schugel as a truck driver.
Preceded in death by his mother, Carla Scheall and lifelong friend, Scott Dunning, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tammi; children, Shilo (Steven) Sellers, Mariah (Will) Williams IV, Leaunna Adams (Tyson Herritt) and Shaman Adams; grandchildren, Odyssey, Solrea, Daelyne, Draven and Arianna; brother, Chris Adams; sister, Kelly Scheall; stepfather, Rick Scheall; along with other relatives and friends.
Skeeter's funeral service will be held Monday, March 18th, 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor James Massie officiating. Burial at Boston Cemetery in Peninsula. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local library in his memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019