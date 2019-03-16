|
|
Claude
"Skeeter" B. Adams III
Claude "Skeeter" B. Adams III, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Skeeter's funeral service will be held Monday, March 18th, 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor James Massie officiating. Burial at Boston Cemetery in Peninsula. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local library in his memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 16, 2019