Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude B. Adams

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Claude B. Adams Obituary
Claude

"Skeeter" B. Adams III

Claude "Skeeter" B. Adams III, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Skeeter's funeral service will be held Monday, March 18th, 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor James Massie officiating. Burial at Boston Cemetery in Peninsula. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local library in his memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now