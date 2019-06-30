Home

Claude Franklin "Frank" Love

Claude Franklin "Frank" Love Obituary
Claude "Frank" Franklin Love

Claude Franklin "Frank" Love, 91, went home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. Born in Akron and he had lived most of his life in the area. Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Sears after 41 years as a repairman.

He graduated from Buchtel High School and was a member of Mogadore Baptist Church. Frank was a "Mr. Fix it" and enjoyed tinkering on anything. He enjoyed reading and raising his roses.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Claude and Grace Love. Frank is survived by his children, Jeff (Maggie) Love, Rick (Sue) Love, Scott (Sue) Love, Sally (Kevin) McKlusky; step children, Denise Theis and Dale Seymour; grandchildren, David (Erin), Jennifer (Randy), John ( Faith), Steven (Krystal), Christopher (Rachel), Valerie (Joe), Pamela (Michael); 18 great grandchildren. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
