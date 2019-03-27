Claude Lee "C.L." Stone



Claude Lee "C.L." Stone. October 27, 1928 to March 24, 2019. Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ethel May and his granddaughter, Leah. Claude is survived by his sons, James (Janet), Gerald (Taryn) and Jack (Sandra); grandchildren, Tomara, Brandy, Andrew, Kelly and Katie; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Fiona, Chase, Phoebe, Charlie and Penelope; and also his loving companion, Rose Uhrich.



Claude retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 35 years as a pattern maker. He was a Navy Korean War veteran and a past Master of Coventry-Akron Masonic Lodge #83. Claude enjoyed golfing with his friends and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin on the Ohio river. His strong family values, loving support and great sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019