Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Lee "C.L." Stone


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claude Lee "C.L." Stone

Claude Lee "C.L." Stone. October 27, 1928 to March 24, 2019. Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ethel May and his granddaughter, Leah. Claude is survived by his sons, James (Janet), Gerald (Taryn) and Jack (Sandra); grandchildren, Tomara, Brandy, Andrew, Kelly and Katie; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Fiona, Chase, Phoebe, Charlie and Penelope; and also his loving companion, Rose Uhrich.

Claude retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 35 years as a pattern maker. He was a Navy Korean War veteran and a past Master of Coventry-Akron Masonic Lodge #83. Claude enjoyed golfing with his friends and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin on the Ohio river. His strong family values, loving support and great sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now