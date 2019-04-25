Claude T. Wilton



Claude Wilton, age 83, died peacefully at the Justin Rogers Hospice Center in Akron on April 18, 2019.



Claude was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on October 30, 1935 to Jay Claude Wilton and Sybil Van Lear Wilton. He graduated from Harrisonburg High School and also attended the University of Virginia and James Madison University.



He was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 35 years, retiring in 1991 as Operations Manager of the Replacement Tire Division.



He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Miller Wilton, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Together they had three children, Anne (Mark) Frederickson, Steven (Theresa) Wilton, and Jay (Kathleen) Wilton. They also have been blessed with eight grandchildren, Timothy (Kate) Wilton, Virginia (Douglas) Ruef, Jenna (Darren) Weimer, Gail (Thomas) Bacon, Connor (Lauren) Wilton, and Caitlin Wilton, Kelly Wilton, and Patrick Wilton. Claude was a proud great-grandfather to Grant, Ryan, Jackson, Ellie, Hudson, Collin, and Taylor. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Wilton, and two sisters-in-law, Sandra Murphy and Shirley Miller.



Claude loved all of his dogs as cherished family members. His favorite pastime was playing golf, which he said he enjoyed "about half the time." Nevertheless, he missed it very much when he could no longer play. He was also a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.



The family greatly appreciates the care given to Claude by the hospice staff.



A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron 44313, on SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Jon Hauerwas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claude's name may be made to the Celtic Garden at Westminster Church or One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market St., Akron, OH 44313.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary