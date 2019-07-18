|
|
|
Claudette C. Coates
Claudette C. Coates was on July 27, 1935 and was called to her home of eternal rest on July 11, 2019 at the blessed age of 83.
She was a life time resident of the Akron, Ohio community and attended Akron Public Schools. She is reunited with her husband, Fendell Coates Jr. and her daughter, Claudine Coates and leaves behind her children: Gisele Drummond, Dale Coates, Desiree Coates, Paul Coates and Robert Coates; sister, Georgia Allen, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 754 Mercer Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019