Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Tennessee Mortuary Service
9024 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 539-2458
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
1025 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Adomat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Adomat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Adomat Obituary
Claudia Adomat (Ricks) Claudia Adomat, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 31 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from UT Hospital and a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Ricks; brother, John Ricks Jr.; and sister, Winona Large. She is survived by her husband, Fred Adomat; son, Chris Adomat; father, John (Marie) Ricks.; sister, Roxanne Ricks; sister-in-law, Missy (Ben) Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. Services were held on Wednesday, September 4 in Knoxville with Pastor Bob St. John officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 9th at 12 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. East Tennessee Mortuary Service, 9024 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923, 865-539-5323.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now