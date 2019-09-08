|
Claudia Adomat (Ricks) Claudia Adomat, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 31 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from UT Hospital and a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Ricks; brother, John Ricks Jr.; and sister, Winona Large. She is survived by her husband, Fred Adomat; son, Chris Adomat; father, John (Marie) Ricks.; sister, Roxanne Ricks; sister-in-law, Missy (Ben) Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. Services were held on Wednesday, September 4 in Knoxville with Pastor Bob St. John officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 9th at 12 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. East Tennessee Mortuary Service, 9024 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923, 865-539-5323.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019