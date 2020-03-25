|
|
) Claudia Oleathea (nee Tracy) Bowens, 75, of Akron, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 22, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on March 7, 1945 in Utica, New York to the late Gloria A. (nee Tracy) Wright. In 1981, Claudia relocated, along with her six children, to Akron, Ohio. It was here that Claudia, better known as "CoCo", continued to share her love and kindness with all those that were blessed enough to engage with this spirited soul grounded in her roots from Africa. Her name "CoCo", she adopted from the native Swahili language which means grandmother. It wasn't long, before all who met her, she became CoCo to them as well. She was sure to involve her children and grandchildren actively as she participated in the community and embraced her heritage. Some of their fondest memories can trace back to attending African Liberation Day, Kwanza or Juneteenth, just to name a few. Claudia was a devoted and founding member of the Dominion Family Church, Bishop Marc L. Neal pastor. She served in ministry for over twenty years with most recently, faithfully serving on the hospitality committee which earned her the honor of having the kitchen facility dedicated, renamed and will forever be known as "CoCo's Kitchen". When she wasn't spending time with her family or serving in the community or church you would find her working. She retired from Interim Health Services after over 20 years of employment. Her compassion and love for people were two unique qualities that made her such a quality care giver. She cared for Lemar Barkley since he was nine years old. Lamar, now 32, along with his grandmother, Peggy Miller, quickly became a large part of CoCo's extended and ever-growing family. In addition to her mother; she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillian Lewis; husband, Dan Bowens; daughter, Gloria Bowens; brothers, David Wright and Aaron Dexter and sister, Jacqui Weeks. Claudia leaves to carry on her legacy, six children, Kevin Bowens, Charles Bowens (Stephanie) of Akron, Reba Bowens of Columbia, S.C., Keith Bowens (Kim), Phyllis Bowens of Akron and Dan Bowens (Tricia) of Columbus; five step-children, Richard Bowens of Syracuse, N.Y., Albert Patterson of Lawrenceville, GA, Valerie Reese (Earl), Victoria Patterson and Candi Patterson of Syracuse, N.Y.; six brothers, Rubin Dexter (Lionel) of San Bernardino, CA, Gary Frank (Jennifer) of Syracuse, Michael Dexter and Kenny Dexter of Buffalo, N.Y., Stefon Wright of Las Vegas, NV and Andrew Frank of Utica, N.Y.; eight sisters, Lois Rogers of Littleton, CO, Nancy Wilson of Akron, Gwen Dexter of Groveport, Terri Dexter of Akron, Pam Wright of Las Vegas, NV, Maria Reese of Buffalo, N.Y., Nicole Felton (Jerome) of Utica, N.Y., and "Lil" Pamela Wright of GA; two cousin/sisters; Luzette Vaness and Gloria Yearby; one god-brother, Frank Smith; three god-children, Alfonso Dexter, Shamia Wilson and Jean Webb; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Zik Ogbonna of Pittsburgh, PA, Linda Benson and Sylvia Dingle of Utica, N.Y. Services and Visitation for Claudia Oleathea Bowens will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support the BOWENS Family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on NewcomerAkron.com. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020