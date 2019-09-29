Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Clay Charles Morris


1974 - 2019
Clay Charles Morris Obituary
Clay Charles Morris Clay C. Morris, 44, passed away September 21, 2019. He was born December 14, 1974 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Clay will always be remembered as a man who loved his children. He enjoyed fishing, grilling out, and watching Kung Fu movies, as well as razzing his sister about the Browns, since he was an avid Steelers fan. He loved to maker people laugh. He was prceded in death by his daughter, Allyson Taylor Morris; and his grandparents. Clay is survived by his mother, Sherry Morris; father John Morris Jr.; sister, Angela Twymon; children, Jasmine, Josie, Caleb, and Carson Morris; aunt Darlene (Alan) Willis; uncle Don (Jeanne) McDaniel; as well as numerous uncles and cousins; a niece and nephew; and many friends. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
