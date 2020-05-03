Clay Johnson
1960 - 2020
Clay Johnson was born May 31, 1960 in Akron, Ohio to the late Benny Johnson and Evelina Honorable. He departed this life on April 28, 2020. He lived in the Akron community all his life. He graduated from Central Hower in 1979. He was employed by UFCW Local 880 over 25 years. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Mary Johnson; sons, Clay Johnson and Donald (Darjana) McCalister of Akron; daughters: Sherle J Moore, Monica (Quentin) Guinn, Candace Wood of Akron and Camillia Collins of Fla.; brothers: Ricky (Michelle) Honorable of Akron, Wayne (Cecille) Johnson of Va. and Michael (Mary) Johnson of Ga.; sisters, Linda R Johnson, Beverly and Sarah Honorable of Akron; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Johnnie McAlister; brother-in-laws, Ruben (Diane) McCalister and Michael McCalister; sister-in-laws, Valerie, Lucille, Robin, Susan, Sheryl, and Lisa McCalister; and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday May 4, 2020 from 11-12 with private service to follow at Wilkinson Funeral Home 1158 S. Arlington St. Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Richard Cash officiating. Final resting place Mount Peace Cemetery.Condolences may be sent to 862 Minota Ave., Akron, OH 44306.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAY
4
Service
Wilkinson Funeral Home
